01.06.2022 17:40:15

Julius Baer Group Ltd. places USD Perpetual Tier 1 Subordinated Bonds

Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Bond
Julius Baer Group Ltd. places USD Perpetual Tier 1 Subordinated Bonds

01.06.2022 / 17:40

Zurich, 1 June 2022 Today, Julius Baer Group Ltd. has successfully placed perpetual non-cumulative Additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities in a USD 400 million transaction with private banks and institutional investors in Asia and Europe. The transaction will help to optimise Julius Baer Groups capital structure and add flexibility.

The securities carry a coupon of 6.875%, payable semi-annually, and have a First Reset Date on 9 December 2027. The bonds include, among other things, a capital trigger of 5.125% CET1 Ratio and are callable any time in the six-month period prior to and including the First Reset Date or on each Interest Payment Date thereafter. They will be issued in denominations of USD 200,000 and multiples of USD 1,000 thereof.

The instrument has been assigned a Moodys Baa3 (hyb) instrument rating. An application will be made for provisional admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

 

Contacts

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

This announcement is not and shall not be interpreted or construed as a solicitation to purchase any securities of/in Julius Baer Group.

 

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of April 2022, assets under management amounted to CHF 457 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Julius Baer Group Ltd.
Bahnhofstrasse 36
8010 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 888 11 11
E-mail: info@juliusbaer.com
Internet: www.juliusbaer.com
ISIN: CH0102484968
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1366587

 
End of News EQS News Service

1366587  01.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1366587&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Julius Bärmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Julius Bärmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Julius Bär 39,10 0,00% Julius Bär

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erneuter Erholungsversuch: ATX höher -- DAX steigt -- Asiatische Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steigt heute an. Auch der DAX befindet sich im grünen Bereich. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte mussten am Dienstag überwiegend Einbußen verkraften.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen