17.03.2022 07:00:59
Julius Baer Group Ltd. to redeem Perpetual Tier 1 Subordinated bonds issued 20 October 2016 at first call date
Julius Baer Group Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Bond
Zurich, 17 March 2022 - Julius Baer announces it will exercise its option to redeem all of the outstanding perpetual Tier 1 bonds issued on 20 October 2016 at par value plus accrued interest on the first call date of 20 April 2022, in accordance with section 3 (c) of the terms of the bonds. The bonds (ISIN: XS1502435727), with a coupon of 5.75% per annum, were issued by Julius Baer Group Ltd. in the aggregate nominal amount of SGD 325 million.
About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of 2021, assets under management amounted to CHF 482 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.
Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Mumbai, São Paulo, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference
For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com
|
Julius Baer Group Ltd. to redeem Perpetual Tier 1 Subordinated bonds issued 20 October 2016 at first call date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Julius Bär
|39,10
|0,00%
