Julius Bär Aktie
WKN DE: A0YBDU / ISIN: CH0102484968
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24.03.2026 09:15:13
Julius Baer Group Ltd. to redeem Perpetual Tier 1 Subordinated Bonds issued 8 October 2020 on first call date
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Julius Baer Group Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous
Zurich, 24 March 2026 – Julius Baer announced today it will exercise its option to redeem all of the outstanding Perpetual Tier 1 Subordinated Bonds (ISIN: XS2238020445) at par value plus accrued interest on the first call date on 8 April 2026, in accordance with condition 3 (c) of the terms of the bonds. The bonds, with a coupon of 4.875% per annum, were issued by Julius Baer Group Ltd. on 8 October 2020 in the aggregate nominal amount of USD 350 million.
Julius Baer assesses redemption and refinancing decisions on an individual basis, weighing economic considerations such as prevailing market conditions, regulatory capital requirements, and its own capital planning.
Contacts
This announcement is not and shall not be interpreted or construed as a solicitation to purchase any securities of/in Julius Baer Group.
About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.
For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Julius Baer Group Ltd.
|Bahnhofstrasse 36
|8010 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 888 11 11
|E-mail:
|info@juliusbaer.com
|Internet:
|www.juliusbaer.com
|ISIN:
|CH0102484968
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2296422
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2296422 24.03.2026 CET/CEST
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