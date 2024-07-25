Julius Baer H1 Profit Down, AuM Rises; Lifts Cost Reduction Target

(RTTNews) - Swiss banker Julius Baer Group Ltd. (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half net profit, on IFRS basis, fell 15 percent to 452 million Swiss francs from last year's 531.4 million francs. IFRS earnings per share were 2.20 francs, down 15 percent from last year.

Profit before taxes declined 14 percent year-on-year to 542 million francs.

Adjusted net profit for the Group was 459.70 million francs or 2.24 francs per share, compared to last year's 540.9 million francs.

Operating income was down 4 percent to 1.95 billion francs from 2.03 billion francs a year ago. Higher recurring income and higher levels of client activity was more than offset by rise in interest expense, the company noted.

Net interest income declined 52 percent to 223 million francs, while net commission and fee income grew 14 percent to 1.09 billion francs.

Assets under management or AuM was 474 billion francs, higher than last year's 440.7 billion francs, and up 11 percent from the end of 2023, driven by rising stock markets, a weaker Swiss franc, and net new money of 3.7 billion francs.

Monthly average AuM increased by 5 percent year on year to 457 billion francs.

Further, Julius Baer increased its target for the 2023-2025 cost reduction programme to 130 million francs from 120 million francs as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency.

Based on the current outlook and a further increase in the scope of the programme, the target is likely to be exceeded.

