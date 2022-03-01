Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Julius Baer launches new share buy-back programme



01.03.2022 / 07:00



Zurich, 1 March 2022 - Julius Baer Group today announces the start of a new programme to buy back up to CHF 400 million purchase value of Julius Baer Group Ltd. shares. This share buy-back programme, already communicated on 2 February 2022, will be launched on 2 March 2022 and is expected to run until the end of February 2023. The execution is subject to market conditions. The shares will be bought via a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Shares that have been repurchased under the new programme are expected to be cancelled through a capital reduction to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders in 2023. More information on the share buy-back programme completed in December 2021 and the new share buy-back programme is available at www.juliusbaer.com/sharebuyback. Contacts Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888 Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 About Julius Baer Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. At the end of 2021, assets under management amounted to CHF 482 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, São Paulo, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information, visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com

