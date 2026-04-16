Julius Bär Aktie
WKN DE: A0YBDU / ISIN: CH0102484968
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16.04.2026 17:45:16
Julius Baer successfully places CHF 500 million domestic senior unsecured bonds
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Julius Baer Group Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous
Zurich, 16 April 2026 – Today, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Julius Baer Group Ltd., has successfully placed dual-tranche domestic senior unsecured bonds with Swiss investors, amounting to CHF 250 million due in 2029 and CHF 250 million due in 2032. The proceeds of the transactions will be used for general corporate purposes.
The securities due in 2029 carry a fixed-rate, annually payable coupon set at 1.05% per annum. The securities due in 2032 carry a fixed-rate, annually payable coupon set at 1.40% per annum. Both securities have been issued in Swiss standard denominations of CHF 5,000 and multiples thereof. An application for provisional admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be made. The bonds are expected to be included in the domestic segment of the Swiss Bond Index (SBI).
Contacts
This announcement is not and shall not be interpreted or construed as a solicitation to purchase any securities of/in Julius Baer Group.
About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.
For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Julius Baer Group Ltd.
|Bahnhofstrasse 36
|8010 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 888 11 11
|E-mail:
|info@juliusbaer.com
|Internet:
|www.juliusbaer.com
|ISIN:
|CH0102484968
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2310042
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2310042 16.04.2026 CET/CEST
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