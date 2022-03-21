|
Julius Baer update on Russia
Julius Baer Group Ltd.
Zurich, 21 March 2022 -Julius Baer today publishes details on its Russia exposure and its support of the relief efforts. Commenting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Philipp Rickenbacher said: 'I believe I speak for all my colleagues at Julius Baer when I express my sadness and concern for those affected by this deplorable act of aggression. This feeling is mirrored in the generous contributions by our employees to a recent fundraising initiative in support of the relief efforts for the most vulnerable civilians in this war. Besides contributing financially to humanitarian help, Julius Baer is fully focused on managing all risks for the Group and its clients with the utmost discipline.'
Julius Baer is donating CHF 2 million to support the activities of the Swiss Red Cross in Moldova and Poland and the Swiss Refugee Council. Its employee organisation 'JB Cares Switzerland' collected funds from staff that, after being matched by the Julius Baer Foundation, resulted in an additional donation of CHF 450,000 to the Swiss Red Cross.
As of 18 March 2022, Julius Baer's overall exposure to Russia was as follows:
About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. At the end of 2021, assets under management amounted to CHF 482 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.
Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Mumbai, São Paulo, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.
For more information, visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com
|
