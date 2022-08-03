July 2022 figures at Eurex

Total traded derivatives contracts at Eurex grew by 16 percent in July, from 110.4 million to 128.3 million compared to the same month last year. Interest rate derivatives showed the strongest year-on-year growth, up 31 percent from 38.5 million traded contracts to 50.4 million, while index derivatives grew by 14 percent, from 53.9 million traded contracts to 61.4 million. Total contracts traded in equity derivatives fell by 8 percent to 16.4 million.Outstanding notional volumes in OTC clearing continued to grow strongly in July, rising overall by 32 percent year-on-year despite three successful compression runs this year. Overall outstanding volume stood at EUR 27,093 billion at the end of July compared to EUR 20,454 billion the year before – with interest rate swaps and overnight index swaps posting growth of 28 percent and 120 percent respectively. Average daily cleared volumes increased by 43 percent overall, with interest rate swaps and overnight index swaps recording strong growth rates (+69 percent and +70 percent, respectively).At Eurex Repo, average daily term-adjusted volume grew by 57 percent compared to July last year – up from EUR 125.8 billion to EUR 197.6 billion. The GC Pooling market was up 66 percent while the Repo Market grew by 54 percent year-on-year.Business overview – July 2022 July 2022 July 2021 Change Financial derivatives: traded contracts Eurex Exchange Equity index derivatives (million) 61.4 53.9 +14% Interest rate derivatives (million) 50.4 38.5 +31% Equity derivatives (million) 16.4 17.8 -8% Total (million)1 128.3 110.4 +16% OTC Clearing2 Notional outstanding volumes (billion EUR) 27,093 20,454 +32% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 12,658 9,856 +28% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 2,142 974 +120% Average daily cleared volumes (billion EUR) 157 110 +43% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 29 17 +69% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 15 9 +70% Compression volumes (billion EUR) 139 110 +27% Repo: average daily term-adjusted volume on Eurex Repo GC Pooling3 (billion EUR) 62.2 37.6 66% Repo Market (billion EUR) 135.4 88.2 54% Total (billion EUR) 197.6 125.8 57%1 The total number of contracts traded includes other asset classes such as commodities.2 Notional cleared volumes including post trading events such as compression.3 Includes all currencies.