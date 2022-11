Jumbo drastically reduces FY2022 net loss as revenue rises 41.3% on relaxed Covid measures

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

SEAFOOD restaurant operator Jumbo Group has narrowed its net loss to S$91,000 for its full year ended Sep 30, 2022, from S$11.8 million a year ago. This was mainly due to an increase in revenue from its Singapore operations with the gradual easing of Covid-19 measures, said the group in a bourse filing on Tuesday (Nov 29).