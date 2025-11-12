Jumia Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2PGZM / ISIN: US48138M1053
|
12.11.2025 13:01:11
Jumia Tech Loss Narrows In Q3; Refines FY25 Outlook; Stock Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), on Wednesday, reported loss attributable to equity holders widened in the third quarter compared with the previous year.
For the third quarter, loss attributable to equity holders of the company widened to $19.08 million from $18.60 million in the previous year.
Adjusted EBITDA narrowed to loss of $14 million from $17 million in the prior year.
Operating loss narrowed to $17.40 million from $20.11 million in the previous year.
Revenue increased 25% to $45.6 million from $36.4 million in the prior year.
Further, the company refined its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting Loss before Income tax to be between negative $55 million and negative $50 million.
On the strategic targets for full-year 2026, the company targeted Loss before Income tax to be in the range of negative $25 million to $30 million.
In the pre-market trading, Jumia Technologies is 3.12% higher at $10.89 New York Stock Exchange.
