|
22.01.2022 14:07:00
Jumia's Advertising Spend Needs to Pay Off Big-Time, and Soon
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) is sometimes touted as the Amazon of Africa. So when Jumia stock peaked near $70 a year ago, it still might have seemed like a bargain as shareholders envisioned Amazonian long-term returns.In early 2022, after a persistent share-price rout, investors must reassess their position. If they liked the stock at $70, shouldn't they love it at less than $10?That might not be the right question to ask, though. If price is what you pay while value is what you actually get (my apologies for butchering a well-worn Warren Buffett quote), then investors should check Jumia's financials and decide for themselves whether the company's substantial outlays will translate to value for loyal shareholders.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!