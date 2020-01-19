Jumo Health Selected as a Finalist for the Sharecare Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumo Health, a global provider of age appropriate, personalized health care resources, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a finalist for the Sharecare Awards, an annual program which honors the creators of best-in-class productions and programs that promote well-being and embody the spirit of "sharing care." Established in 2019 in association with The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter, renowned for the Emmy Awards, the program aims to inspire and elevate the individuals and organizations whose creative use of media are empowering people around the world to live healthier.

For the second consecutive year, Jumo Health has been recognized for its excellence in health-related programming. This year, Jumo Health has been selected as a finalist in the Cancer category for its Understanding Immuno-Oncology video. Developed in partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb, the video helps improve patient understanding of immuno-oncology treatments by using 3D CGI-animation to show the mechanism of action.

"We are honored to be recognized with this diverse group of organizations that has come together to increase health literacy," said Kevin Aniskovich, President and CEO of Jumo Health. "Health care is no longer reserved for the exam room, and the information provided to empower patients and their care circle to make informed decisions is now also presented by storytellers with names such as ESPN, NFL, and CNN. At Jumo Health, we provide resources to help change health care today. We believe education plays a critical role in the entire patient journey from diagnosis and clinical trials to treatment and disease self-management. When more organizations take a prominent role in the education of patients and their care circle, such as the ones Sharecare and the Academy recognize today, we ensure that patients have the best possible chance to meet their desired outcome," concluded Aniskovich.

How to Vote

Voting is open to the public now through January 31, 2020 on www.sharecareawards.org/voting. To vote for Understanding Immuno-Oncology, click here . Winners will be announced on Thursday, March 26, 2020 live at the 2020 Sharecare Awards event in Atlanta hosted by cardiothoracic surgeon and Emmy Award-winning host of "The Dr. Oz Show," Dr. Mehmet Oz.

For more information about the Sharecare Awards, visit www.sharecareawards.org .

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person — no matter where they are in their health journey — with a comprehensive and personalized health profile where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive lives. In addition to providing individual consumers with direct access to award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare also helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations.

Sharecare.com

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop, and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

BMS.com

About Jumo Health

Jumo Health develops age appropriate, educational resources for patients and their care circle for use throughout their medical journey.

By working with providers, manufacturers, and advocacy groups, we ensure our resources are available at the moment of diagnosis, during a treatment regimen, or while participating in a clinical trial. With the belief that an informed patient is a compliant patient, Jumo Health designs practical solutions using popular mediums. With experience providing resources to more than 70 countries in 80 languages, covering more than 200 topics, our mixed media solutions range from comic books to animated videos, are evidence based and peer reviewed, and pay careful attention to health literacy and reading comprehension barriers.

JumoHealth.com

Contact Information

For more information about Jumo Health or this article, call (646) 895-9319 or email media@jumohealth.com.

