Jumpshot Strikes Strategic Partnership Deal with Ascential to Provide Marketers with Deeper Visibility into the Entire Online Customer Journey

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumpshot, the only company that unlocks walled garden data, today announced a strategic partnership with Ascential plc (LSE: ASCL.L), the global specialist information company, to provide marketers with unparalleled visibility, analytical insights and a more comprehensive understanding of the online customer journey that delivers a highly competitive advantage. In connection with the strategic partnership, Ascential receives a 35 percent equity stake in Jumpshot, valued at $60.76 million.

Connecting to Ascential's products enables Jumpshot's solutions to be more precise and scalable as the company expands its customer base, scales its global footprint and accelerates product development. In seeking a strategic partner, Jumpshot sought a global company already serving its ideal customer base with similar research and development programs that could be easily merged to expedite the roll-out of innovative offerings more rapidly.

"This strategic partnership with Jumpshot is in line with our overall company strategy and complements our key product development, customer acquisition and marketing focus," said Duncan Painter, CEO of Ascential. "Jumpshot will amplify our ability to help customers win in the digital economy by unlocking the insights, information and data they need to understand consumer needs and make decisions that help their businesses grow and thrive."

Ascential owns a number of valuable assets that will augment Jumpshot's capabilities including the global trend forecaster WGSN and Edge by Ascential, which adds new access to a wealth of eCommerce-driven retail data for Jumpshot. It currently has 39 offices in 15 countries including Europe and Asia/Pacific, Jumpshot's top-two expansion priorities.

"We've experienced strong growth at Jumpshot, and this new strategic partnership will fuel the next phase of our global expansion through increased access to customers plus more R&D resources to bring the best possible products to market," said Deren Baker, CEO of Jumpshot. "We share the same vision as Ascential and this partnership fits nicely with one of their key focus areas of eCommerce data, insights and advisory."

Jumpshot leverages its real-time, anonymized global panel to deliver insights into online consumer behavior to customers such as Revlon, Microsoft, Google, Yelp, Condé Nast and TripAdvisor, among others. Based in the U.S., Jumpshot recently expanded with the launch of its Insights platform in the U.K. in February and it plans to continue European expansion at a much faster pace through the Ascential strategic partnership.

Ascential brings a wealth of data assets to this partnership with Jumpshot, including digital data assets that will help Jumpshot calibrate its panel better, improve categorization and accelerate overall product research and development. This will make Jumpshot's platform more accurate and scalable as it expands into new markets and verticals.

About Jumpshot:

Jumpshot delivers digital intelligence from within the internet's most valuable walled gardens. The company's real-time, anonymized global panel tracks five billion actions a day across tens of millions of devices to deliver insights into online consumer behavior. Jumpshot works with customers including Revlon, Microsoft, Google, Yelp, Condé Nast and TripAdvisor, among others. Learn more about Jumpshot at www.jumpshot.com .

About Ascential plc:

Ascential is a specialist, global, information company that helps the world's most ambitious businesses win in the digital economy. Our information, insights, connections, data and digital tools solve customer problems in three disciplines:

Product Design via global trend forecasting service WGSN;

via global trend forecasting service WGSN; Marketing via global benchmark for creative excellence and effectiveness Cannes Lions and WARC, and strategic advisory firm MediaLink; and

via global benchmark for creative excellence and effectiveness Cannes Lions and WARC, and strategic advisory firm MediaLink; and Sales via eCommerce-driven data, insights and advisory firm Edge by Ascential, leading managed services provider for Amazon Flywheel Digital, the world's premier payments and Fin Tech congress Money20/20, global retail industry summit World Retail Congress and Retail Week.

Ascential also powers political, construction and environmental intelligence brands DeHavilland, Glenigan and Groundsure.

Media Contact:

Scott Samson

(415) 781-9005

scott@samsonpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jumpshot-strikes-strategic-partnership-deal-with-ascential-to-provide-marketers-with-deeper-visibility-into-the-entire-online-customer-journey-300888439.html

SOURCE Jumpshot