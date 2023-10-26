Jumptuit Activates Global Data Net for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries to Protect Critical Global Supply Chains and Economic Development from Political Risk

Genesis J2T-1 Provides AI-Powered Early-Stage Detection of Global Events that Impact GCC and Global Markets

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with the seventh Future Investment Initiative (FII7) forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jumptuit is pleased to announce Genesis J2T-1 coverage for GCC countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Jumptuit's Genesis J2T AI discovers the cross-sector elements and coactions that constitute the genesis of global events, and continuously generates adaptive scenario forecasting.

Genesis J2T is based on Jumptuit's Event Genesis Intelligence (EGI) that identifies the time and place of future events and generates adaptive scenario forecasting, based on continuous analyses of Real-Time-Cross-Spectrum-Data (RTCSD) captured via Jumptuit's Global Data Nets (GDNs).

Jumptuit's Genesis J2T presents a new dynamic cross-sector index for identifying coalescing elements across sectors of the economy, political system and other components of society, and external geopolitical, regional and environmental factors to forecast events. The index measures the respective degree of each element and the collective value of the array of cross-sector elements to forecast the probability of an event.

"Regional conflicts have quickly expanded into geostrategic crises, escalating global risk, directly impacting global economic development, supply chains and markets," said Donald Leka, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jumptuit, Inc. "To address the accelerating global political and economic instability, Genesis J2T provides dynamic probability and threshold analysis of risk and proactive risk mitigation."

