Junction Capital Partners Completes Acquisition of Wilkinson Chemical, Announces Expansion Project

HOUSTON, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Junction Capital Partners ("JCP") today announced the completion of the acquisition of Wilkinson Chemical, LLC and affiliated entities ("Wilkinson" or the "Company"). The Company will now operate under the name of Wilkinson Solutions.

Wilkinson, based in Mayville, Michigan, was founded in 1948 and has been engaged in the production and sale of calcium chloride solution since inception. The Company currently produces 150,000 tons of calcium chloride solution annually. Wilkinson expects to begin shipments of ASTM specification liquid calcium chloride in the third quarter of 2020.

An affiliate, Wilkinson Minerals has also announced a project to expand the business to produce ASTM liquid calcium chloride, briners and food grade products, including liquid, flake and pellet forms. The new facility is being designed to produce up to 500,000 tons annually. Wilkinson Minerals plans to make the first deliveries of liquid, flake and solid calcium chloride in 2022.

Rick Billings, who has more than 40 years of experience in the calcium chloride industry, will lead the new Wilkinson platform. "The Wilkinson acquisition is the first step in building a business to serve calcium chloride customers with new supply. I am particularly excited to partner with JCP, with their deep understanding of the chemicals market and project development expertise," said Mr. Billings.

"JCP believes the calcium chloride market has attractive fundamentals, which are supportive of adding new supply to serve growing customer needs in a number of applications. We've studied the market for an extended period and believe the acquisition of a long-standing player like Wilkinson provides a strategic foundation on which we can build our world class production facility," according to Rob Johnson, partner at JCP.

JCP acquired Wilkinson Chemical, LLC for an undisclosed amount from its owners Donald and Irene Wilkinson.

About Junction Capital Partners

JCP is a private equity firm based in Houston, Texas that is focused on investing in energy and industrial infrastructure assets. For more information on Junction Capital Partners, please visit www.junctioncapitalpartners.com.

Wilkinson Minerals enquiries should be sent to info@wilkinsonminerals.com.

