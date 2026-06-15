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16.06.2026 00:10:00
June 16 May be a Big Day for the Stock Market and Set the Stage for What Happens Next.
The S&P 500's bull market has roared on in 2026, extending the gain of 78% over the past three calendar years. Investors, optimistic about the future of artificial intelligence (AI), have piled into tech giants, and the enthusiasm has spilled over into other growth sectors as well. The idea is that AI may help companies become more efficient and innovative, and save money -- and all of this is fantastic news for earnings growth over time.But the S&P 500's path hasn't been completely smooth. In fact, various headwinds temporarily interrupted the momentum, from concern about the longevity of the AI revolution to worries about turmoil in Iran. This pushed the index to decline in the first quarter, though it's recently rebounded and is now heading for an increase of more than 8%. Still, the jury is out when it comes to the index's performance for 2026. And this is because one particular headwind continues to weigh on investors' minds: the risk of rising inflation and an eventual interest rate hike to keep it under control. This is why June 16 may be a big day for the stock market -- and set the stage for what happens next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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