June 2022 figures at Eurex

Total traded derivatives contracts at Eurex grew by 26 percent in June, from 167.7 million to 210.9 million compared to the same month last year. Interest rate derivatives showed the strongest year-on-year growth, up 42 percent from 57.9 million traded contracts to 82.0 million, while index derivatives grew by 28 percent, from 77.9 million traded contracts to 99.3 million. Total contracts traded in equity derivatives fell by 8 percent to 29.2 million.Outstanding notional volumes in OTC clearing continued to grow strongly in June, rising overall by 21 percent year-on-year despite two successful compression runs this year. Overall outstanding volume stood at EUR 27,247 billion at the end of June compared to EUR 22,484 billion the year before – with interest rate swaps and overnight index swaps posting growth of 24 percent and 132 percent respectively. Average daily cleared volumes fell by 21 percent overall, although interest rate swaps and overnight index swaps also recorded strong growth here (+34 percent and +125 percent, respectively).At Eurex Repo, average daily term-adjusted volume grew by 54 percent compared to June last year – up from EUR 124.8 billion to EUR 191.8 billion. The GC Pooling market was up 54 percent while the Repo Market grew by 53 percent year-on-year.Business overview – June 2022 June 2022 June 2021 Change Financial derivatives: traded contracts Eurex Exchange Equity index derivatives (million) 99.3 77.9 +28% Interest rate derivatives (million) 82.0 57.9 +42% Equity derivatives (million) 29.2 31.8 -8% Total (million)1 210.9 167.7 +26% OTC Clearing2 Notional outstanding volumes (billion EUR) 27,247 22,484 +21% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 12,458 10,062 +24% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 2,067 889 +132% Average daily cleared volumes (billion EUR) 128 161 -21% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 33 24 +34% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 14 6 +125% Compression volumes (billion EUR) - - - Repo: average daily term-adjusted volume on Eurex Repo GC Pooling3 (billion EUR) 71.0 46.0 +54% Repo Market (billion EUR) 120.9 78.8 +53% Total (billion EUR) 191.8 124.8 +54%1 The total number of contracts traded includes other asset classes such as commodities.2 Notional cleared volumes including post trading events such as compression.3 Includes all currencies.