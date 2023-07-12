JUNE VOLUMES: FREIGHT IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS, PASSENGERS UP 19%

INVESTOR NEWS no. 23 - 12 July 2023

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in June 2023 were 7.5% below 2022. Volumes were 3.0% below 2022 adjusted for Channel.



North Sea volumes were higher than last year as fresh produce volumes to the UK normalised and automotive volumes remained robust. Mediterranean’s volumes were below last year due to lower exports following an early slowdown in European demand ahead of the summer.

The decrease in Channel volumes was in June still partly caused by market changes in June 2022 following a ferry competitor’s suspension of sailings in the previous months in 2022. Baltic Sea volumes remained below last year as trade sanctions did not fully impact volumes until late in the summer of 2022.

For the last twelve months 2023-22, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 10.9% to 39.0m from 43.8m in 2022-21. The decrease was 4.3% adjusted for Channel.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers increased 18.9% driven by continued recovery and more coach passengers on the Channel. The number of passengers equalled 88% of volumes in June 2019, the latest comparable month pre-Covid-19. The number of cars equalled 88% of volumes in 2019.

For the last twelve months 2023-22, the total number of passengers was 4.3m compared to 1.9m in 2022-21 and 5.1m in 2019.





DFDS ferry volumes June LTM* Freight 2021 2022 2023 Change 2021-20 2022-21 2023-22 Change Lane metres, '000 3,839 3,698 3,420 -7.5% 43,749 43,833 39,048 -10.9% Passenger 2021 2022 2023 Change 2021-20 2022-21 2023-22 Change Passengers, '000 46 350 416 18.9% 956 1,935 4,339 124.3% *Last twelve months





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network. DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network. The July 2023 volume report is expected to be published on 15 August 2023 at around 7.30am CET.





