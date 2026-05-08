Jungfraubahn Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Jungfraubahn Holding AG: Jungfrau Railway Group: After a subdued start to 2026, this trend is becoming more pronounced



08-May-2026 / 06:40 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





8 May 2026

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Jungfrau Railway Group:

After a subdued start to 2026, this trend is becoming more pronounced

In an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the Listing Rules, Jungfraubahn Holding AG announces that the trend towards fewer visitors was accentuated due to the war in the Middle East. From the beginning of the year to the end of April, the three segments Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe, Experience Mountains and Winter Sports recorded an overall drop in frequencies of 5.7 per cent.

The Jungfrau Railway Group's subdued start to 2026 was accentuated in April: in the first four months, 12.3 per cent fewer guests visited the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe than in the same period last year. The total number of guests on the Experience Mountains for the first four months was 216,900, which represents a decrease of 9.6 per cent compared to 2025 (240,000 guests). In the 2025/2026 winter season, which ended at the end of April, 932,200 skier visits were registered from 1 January to 30 April. This is 3.3 per cent less than in the same period in 2025 (964,300 skier visits).

Frequencies Visitor numbers

1.1.2026-30.4.2026 Visitor numbers

1.1.2025-30.4.2025 Change

in per cent Jungfraujoch segment

(Jungfraujoch arrival) 181,900 207,400 -12.3% Experience Mountains segment





216,900 240,000 -9.6% Winter Sports segment

Skier visits: 932,200 970,300 -3.3% Total all segments 1,331,000 1,411,700 -5.7%

Across all three segments, frequencies fell by 5,7 per cent after the first four months. The main reasons for this are the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East and the associated airspace restrictions, rising kerosene prices and growing uncertainty, particularly on the Asian markets.

Nevertheless, the Jungfrau Railway Group still has a good level of bookings for the coming months. It shows once again that the company is well positioned with its long-term strategy, clear positioning and broad market support, and that it is less dependent on certain markets.

Depending on the duration and intensity of the conflict, the developments will have a negative impact on the 2026 business result. The Jungfrau Railway Group will provide an initial interim assessment of this in its half-year report at the end of August.

The financial targets communicated in January are medium-term targets until 2030, even if they may not all be achievable in the 2026 financial year due to the conflict in the Middle East

Link: Jungfrau Railway Group ad hoc announcements