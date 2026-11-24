Jungfraubahn Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Jungfraubahn Holding AG: Jungfraubahn Holding AG will submit a public tender offer for all of Schilthornbahn AG’s shares



24-Nov-2026 / 06:33 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





24. November 2026

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Jungfraubahn Holding AG will submit a public tender offer for all of Schilthornbahn AG’s shares

In an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the Listing Rules, Jungfraubahn Holding AG reports that it will submit a public tender offer for all of Schilthornbahn AG’s shares for CHF 1,800 per share to all Schilthornbahn AG’s shareholders. Prior to the launch of the public tender offer, major shareholders of Schilthornbahn AG have irrevocably committed to tender shares representing 52.3% of Schilthornbahn AG's share capital and voting rights into the offer. In connection with the public tender offer and the subsequent capital increase, Jungfraubahn Holding AG and Schilthornbahn AG have entered into a transaction agreement. The common goal is to create the basis for the sustainable strengthening of both companies and to further enhance the Jungfrau Region as a leading tourism destination.

The offer period will run from 26th November 2026 up to 9 December 2026, 12:00 (CET), subject to any extension. Following the offer period, including any extension, an additional acceptance period of 6.5 trading days will start. Major shareholders will tender their shares into the offer on the same terms and conditions as all other shareholders.

Following completion of the offer, a capital increase will be carried out. Shareholders who do not tender their shares during the offer period will be entitled to subscription rights in connection with the capital increase. Any subscription rights not exercised by the existing shareholders shall be allocated to Jungfraubahn Holding AG. Jungfraubahn Holding AG shall be obligated to subscribe for and fully pay up all shares allocated to it pursuant to its own subscription rights, subscription rights transferred to it, or subscription rights not exercised by the existing shareholders. This will strengthen Schilthornbahn AG’s liquidity in the best possible way.

Completion of the offer is subject to the condition that, by that time, no judgment, arbitral award, decision, order or other sovereign act has been issued that would prevent, prohibit or declare the Offer or its consummation unlawful.

Jungfraubahn Holding AG has prepared an offer prospectus for the shareholders of Schilthornbahn AG containing further details of the public tender offer. The offer prospectus is available on Schilthornbahn AG's website.

Strengthening competitiveness and long-term value creation

The public tender offer and the potential subsequent capital increase are intended to strengthen the international market presence and competitiveness of both companies as well as the Jungfrau Region as a whole. The combination is expected to create opportunities for synergies and support the financial stabilisation and continued development of Schilthornbahn AG. As a subsidiary of Jungfraubahn Holding AG, Schilthornbahn AG is intended to retain its operational independence, local identity, brand and regional roots.

“The combination strengthens the international competitiveness of Jungfraubahn Holding AG and the tourism destination Jungfrau Region, while providing Schilthornbahn AG with a stable financial foundation for the future”, says Heinz Karrer, Chairman of Jungfraubahn Holding AG’s Board of Directors. Oliver Hammel, CEO of Jungfraubahn Holding AG adds: “We believe that a closer partnership between the two companies offers substantial benefits and is a natural fit with our strategy.”

Johannes Stöckli, Chairman of Schilthornbahn AG’s Board of Directors explains: “Schilthornbahn AG and Jungfraubahn Holding AG are highly complementary, creating a unique offering. This represents an important strategic step in Schilthornbahn AG’s long-term development. Through Jungfraubahn Holding AG, Schilthornbahn AG gains an experienced partner with deep regional roots.” Christoph Egger, CEO of Schilthornbahn AG adds: “The combination provides us with new opportunities. It also has the potential to provide our employees with new roles, attractive development opportunities and access to a broader professional environment.”

A closer, partnership-based collaboration between Jungfraubahn Holding AG and Schilthornbahn AG is aimed at creating long-term value for shareholders, employees and other stakeholders in the Jungfrau Region.