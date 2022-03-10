JUNGLE FREAKS NFT TO LAUNCH JUNGLE FREAKS MOTOR CLUB

PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Start your engines. The Jungle Freaks team is proud to announce one of their newest and most innovative projects to date, the Jungle Freaks Motor Club (JFMC), the first-ever hand drawn generative NFT car collection.

Jungles Freaks drive fast because life is fast! The highly anticipated collection holds over 8,888 NFTs and will mint on March 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th. JFMC includes 5 unique car models and over 350 hand-drawn traits. Each one of the NFTs serves as an access pass to various play-to-earn (P2E) racing games, covering great distances.

"The team and I could not be more excited for the Jungle Freaks Motor Club release. We wanted to create an exclusive NFT collection that was vastly different from what is currently out there and give it a utility in which we feel no other project has done. A P2E NFT car racing game.

We're currently partnered with https://www.netvrk.co/ Netvrk and are creating a racing game within their metaverse that you will have access to by holding the JFMC NFT. On top of that, we bought an NFT World and are creating a P2E racing game inside that Metaverse as well that will consist of 5 different racetracks that will also require holding our JFMC NFT to enter and play.

I was a huge "Need for Speed" fan growing up on Playstation 2 so to be able to create a P2E racing game, while utilizing NFT's has been an incredible experience so far." — George "The Prince" Trosley.

These powerful vehicles are embedded with metadata with descriptive information related to vehicle performance such as acceleration, NoS, Top Speed, and much more. Besides a pair of keys and a title in hand, ownership of these car models will unlock access to all future racing games in the Jungle Freaks ecosystem and a higher chance to get on the "Allow List" for their Gen 2 Fallout Freaks.

This shift in gears is only one of many phases in the Jungle Freaks roadmap , as they continue to rev up their presence in new territories such as NFT Worlds, Netvrk and the Metaverse while providing virtual assets for their investors. Don't blink or you just might miss it. For a sneak peek on the Jungle Freaks Motor Club, please visit Medium -- JFMC . Go fast and enjoy the thrill!

