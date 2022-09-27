Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships Introduce Laurel Springs School as Presenting Sponsor

Premier tournament showcases nearly 800 of the most talented U14 tennis players in partnership with online school renowned for flexibility and college preparatory experience

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships returns for its 61st year, showcasing the most talented 14-and-under tennis players worldwide. This annual tennis tournament has previously featured winners and future No. 1s including Chris Evert, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Jennifer Capriati, Justine Henin, Jimmy Connors, and Andy Murray. The tournament will be held Dec. 11-20, 2022, at various sites in the Miami area.

Laurel Springs School, an accredited, online private school offering a challenging K–12 academic program, is the new presenting sponsor for the event that brings together nearly 800 of the top-ranked 14-and-under and 12-and-under boys and girls representing more than 76 countries.

"Our student-first academic approach nurtures personal and academic growth, providing student-athletes ownership of their educational journey while they pursue their passions," says Laurel Springs School President Arra G. Yerganian. "Student-athletes can greatly benefit from our flexibility and recruitment support while extensive, college-preparatory course offerings aid student-athletes in their academic development, giving them limitless learning opportunities."

Laurel Springs encourages students to pursue their interests and talents outside of the classroom—as evidenced by Alejandro Arcila, winner of the boys' U14s in last year's Jr. Orange Bowl. Student-athletes enrolled at Laurel Springs School benefit from the self-paced, mastery-based education model that allows students to craft their schedule so they can learn at a time that works for them, working around rigorous training, travel, and tournament schedules. In addition, the school supports college-bound student-athletes with access to dedicated placement management counselors ready to provide guidance on NCAA eligibility and resources specific to their unique search for the opportunity to play their sport at the college level.

Registration for the 2022 Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships is currently open and closes at 11:59 a.m. on Oct. 17. All players, including international players, must have a USTA number to enter. Players can receive a free USTA number via a link and other information available at jrorangebowl.org/tennis.

Former Junior Orange Bowl tennis participants currently on tour include Roger Federer, Andy Murray, John Isner, Karolina Pliskova, Sofia Kenin, Sloane Stephens, Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, and Kei Nishikori.

Last year's champions were:

Boys' U12 -- Svit Suljic, Slovenia

Boys' U14 --Alejandro Arcila, Colombia

Girls' U12 -- Lia Belibova, Moldova

Girls' U14 --Iva Jovic, USA



For additional information, go to jrorangebowl.org/tennis.

About Laurel Springs School

Laurel Springs School has offered accredited private online K-12 and postgraduate academic programs since its establishment in 1991. Laurel Springs values and encourages student individuality and recognizes the need to aid them in aligning their passions and pursuits with their academic aspirations. By providing expert faculty to teach more than 200 college prep courses paired with a student-driven personalization for academic design and vibrant student life of over 30 clubs and activities, Laurel Springs fosters inquiry, growth, mastery, purpose, and independence within each student. On average, students attending Laurel Springs earn higher than the national average scores on the SAT and ACT, which has led to acceptance to the top colleges and universities. Of the more than 4,500 graduates from over 100 countries, Laurel Springs alumni can be found leading today's business, education, athletics, and entertainment industries. Learn more at laurelsprings.com.

About the Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships

The Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championship is one of the most important and prestigious junior tennis tournaments in the world. This globally-recognized event brings together close to 800 of the top-ranked male and female 12-and-under and 14-and-under junior players representing 76 countries. For more info, go to jrorangebowl.org/tennis.

