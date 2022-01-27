27.01.2022 22:20:24

Juniper Networks Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $132.9 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $30.8 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $184.7 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $1.30 billion from $1.22 billion last year.

Juniper Networks earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $132.9 Mln. vs. $30.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q4): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.26 - $0.36 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,100 - $1,200 Mln

