JUNIPER SQUARE SURPASSES A TRILLION DOLLARS IN INVESTOR EQUITY ON PLATFORM AND TAKES HOME AWARD FOR BEST IR TECHNOLOGY

Juniper Square Honored as the "Best Investor Relations Technology" By Private Equity Wire Last Night, Celebrates Major Milestones, Including Trillions of Dollars in Real Assets on Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Square , the leader in partnership enablement for the private funds industry, has announced two major accomplishments today, surpassing a trillion dollars in investor equity on platform and trillions of dollars in real assets, as well as securing the award for "Best Investor Relations Technology" at the Private Equity Wire US Awards last night. The company is thrilled to be celebrating so many milestones after securing $133M in funding earlier this year which has already helped Juniper Square expand its fund administration business and fuel rapid growth.

"It's great to see the investment community recognize Juniper Square for its partnership enablement solutions, which allow GPs and their LPs to seamlessly connect and communicate across every stage of the investment lifecycle," said Matt Lawson, CMO of Juniper Square. "While we continue to deepen our capabilities in the private markets, it's an honor to garner recognition from industry experts and peers who understand the impact we're delivering for fund managers, helping them raise more capital, increase investor satisfaction, and modernize the administration of their funds."

Juniper Square was awarded "Best Investor Relations Technology" by Private Equity Wire US Awards, which further speaks to its ability to increase efficiency and delight investors with its secure and control-rich solutions that provide a shared view of partnership information. The company was shortlisted as a finalist across two other categories: "Best Fund Administrator - Technology" and "Best New Solution Provider," acknowledging its rapid rise in the fund administration market and its value to fund managers across asset classes.

The annual Private Equity Wire US Awards recognize excellence among private equity fund managers and service providers in the US across a wide range of categories. Fund manager nominations were based on annual performance data reported to Bloomberg from May 31st, 2022, to May 31st, 2023. Winners were selected via online voting by the Private Equity Wire user base, with over 35,000 votes cast by managers/GPs, investors/LPs, and service providers.

About Juniper Square

Juniper Square is the leader in partnership enablement for the private funds industry, providing GPs and their LPs the ability to seamlessly connect and communicate across every stage of the investment lifecycle: from fundraising and onboarding to investor management to fund administration. Juniper Square empowers investment managers to accelerate fundraising, scale operations efficiently, and improve investor satisfaction. More than 1,800 GPs rely on Juniper Square to manage more than 34,000 investment entities that span over 500,000 LPs and $1 trillion in investor equity.

