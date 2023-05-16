Juniper Systems Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary

For 30 years Juniper Systems, Inc., has provided mobile workers with hassle-free data collection equipment

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Juniper Systems, Inc., a manufacturer of ultra-rugged handheld computers and precision GNSS receivers, announced it is celebrating its 30th anniversary in business in 2023: 30 years of serving partners and customers with the best rugged data collection devices, agriculture research equipment, software and world-class customer service.



The company expressed its deep appreciation to their many partners and to those that help the company accomplish its goal every day to bring a hassle-free and personalised data collection experience to mobile workers around the world.

‘We’ve seen tremendous growth during these 30 years’, said Mr DeVon Labrum, president and CEO of Juniper Systems. ‘From our beginnings in agriculture research to our mobile computer business, we have always relied on great employees and strong and lasting partnerships with customers to achieve our success’.

The company was founded in 1993 under the name HarvestMaster and primarily served the agriculture research market with weigh systems and data-logging handheld computers. With the growth of the company's mobile computer business in other markets such as natural resources, forestry, and geospatial, the company was renamed Juniper Systems to reflect the broader industry base outside of agriculture. The HarvestMaster name has continued as a brand of Juniper Systems.

In addition to its headquarters in northern Utah, there are two locations in Europe: Juniper Systems Limited is based in the United Kingdom and serves the EMEA and India territories; and the HarvestMaster Europe office is located in Austria.

Juniper Systems has introduced dozens of highly-regarded and rugged field data collectors over its 30 years, with many products lasting more than ten years in the field. As Juniper has grown and expanded into new industries, so have its offerings. Key product lines in the company’s history include the Allegro™ and Archer™ handheld field computers, Geode™ GNSS receivers, and the Mesa® family of rugged tablets.

‘We have a legacy of releasing rugged devices that are rock solid and field ready and that last for years in the field’, Mr Labrum said. ‘Our communication with partners and end-users always inspires our next iteration of a product. We seek feedback from those who use our devices each day to ensure our current and future products meet their demands and withstand the rugged environments that they work in’.

As Juniper Systems celebrates 30 years in 2023, the company is looking forward to its next 30 years as it strives to grow lasting partnerships to help workers everywhere thrive.

About Juniper Systems Limited

Founded in 1993, Juniper Systems, Inc., (https://junipersys.com) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-rugged tablets, handheld computers, GPS receivers, mapping software and field computing solutions. Professionals utilise Juniper Systems’ innovative mobile computers in natural resources, utilities and public services, geospatial, industrial, mining, railway, and military markets. In addition, the company’s HarvestMaster brand makes solutions for agricultural applications.

Juniper Systems is based in Logan, UT, USA, and employs more than 190 people. It was twice recognised as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Beehive State and has been honored with awards for best compensation, work-life balance, and employee happiness among small and mid-sized U.S. companies.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1b8cd3c-d226-48e2-b73e-79cc2d5b881a