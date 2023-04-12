Juniper Systems’ Customisable Mesa Pro Rugged Tablet is Now Available Worldwide

Now available to workers worldwide, the 10-inch Mesa Pro delivers customisation options and powerful computing for workers in the field

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Juniper Systems Limited, a manufacturer of ultra-rugged handheld computers and precision GNSS receivers, announced that its 10-inch Mesa® Pro Rugged Tablet is now available worldwide.

Featuring 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processors, a Microsoft® Windows 11 operating system, device customisation options, a large sunlight-readable display, and Juniper Rugged™ design, the Mesa Pro is the most robust 10-inch rugged tablet on the market.

‘We’re excited that Mesa Pro is now available to ship anywhere in the world’, said Simon Bowe, managing director at Juniper Systems Limited. ‘Our entry into the 10-inch rugged tablet market has been hugely successful, and now field workers worldwide can benefit from its robust processing power, large screen size and customisation options’.

Mesa Pro is particularly suited to industries where data, maps or drawings need to be collected or referenced by outdoor workers, or those in dirty, dusty or wet environments. The ultra-rugged 10-inch tablet is already being used by workers in the Americas, in industries such as geomatics, surveying, agriculture, construction and warehousing, among others. With worldwide availability, now it can be used by workers throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.

Mesa Pro units are equipped with 11th Generation Intel Core processors. Core i7, Core i5, and Celeron™ options are available. Each Mesa Pro configuration offers powerful performance, allowing users to select a level of computing performance that best fits their needs, while having options that meet their budget.

‘Mesa Pro was designed to provide levels of customisation for those organisations that need it’, said Darren Hellstern, product manager for Mesa Pro. ‘We created this rugged tablet to accommodate the needs of workers in almost any industry. A selection of customisation options allows users to tailor the Mesa Pro to their specific needs, regardless of the industry in which they work’.

Custom operating systems, tailored boot screens, specific hardware integration, and individual company branding allow users to take advantage of fully- and semi-custom options for a unique device that goes beyond the confines of typical tablets.

Mesa Pro’s rugged design continues the legacy of Juniper Systems’ previous rugged devices and assures users that their data is always protected, regardless of the environment in which they work.

Mesa Pro joins the current Mesa 3 family of 7-inch devices, all of which provide mobile field workers everywhere with powerful rugged computing and data collection capabilities.

Mesa Pro is now available for order and shipping throughout EMEA and India. To learn more about pricing, customisations, and availability, visit the Mesa Pro product page, https://junipersys.com/products/mesa_pro.



About Juniper Systems Limited

Based out of Logan, Utah, USA, and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems (https://junipersys.com) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-rugged handheld computers, GNSS receivers, and mapping software, creating field data collection solutions for extreme environments. Since 1993, professionals have utilised Juniper Systems’ innovative mobile technology in the railway, geomatics, industrial, natural resources, mining, military, utilities and public services markets.

