JUNO DIAGNOSTICS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TODD WHITSON AS EVP, GLOBAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juno Diagnostics (JunoDx), a company focused on bringing vital health information to patients by improving access, affordability and transparency, today announced the appointment of Todd Whitson as Executive Vice President, Global Business Development and Commercial Operations. Mr. Whitson is a well-recognized veteran in the genetics and molecular diagnostics fields who brings more than two decades of healthcare experience to JunoDx.

"Todd is a proven commercial leader with over twenty years of experience. Under his leadership, Todd has launched a number of diagnostic tests and generated multi-million-dollar revenue streams," said Dirk van den Boom, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JunoDx. "In preparation of our Non-Invasive Prenatal Screening (NIPS) test launch, his track record and experience in reproductive and organ health, infectious disease and oncology, will be invaluable as we look to transform access and affordability of highly valuable genetic testing."

Prior to joining JunoDx, Mr. Whitson served as Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer of NephroSant, where he was responsible for gaining Medicare reimbursement and launching QSant, a urine based test for Kidney Transplant Rejection Monitoring. Mr. Whitson also served as Chief Commercial Officer for CareDx, Inc., a leader in molecular diagnostic surveillance for heart and kidney transplant recipients. Prior to CareDx, Mr. Whitson served as Vice President of Commercial Operations for Ariosa Diagnostics, now part of the Roche Group, where he helped grow the startup from pre-revenue to a global market leader in non-invasive prenatal testing, in only two years.

"I'm thrilled to join the outstanding team at JunoDx, composed of pioneers in liquid biopsy testing that have transformed prenatal care with the development and commercialization of the first non-invasive cell-free DNA based prenatal test in the U.S.," added Mr. Whitson. "JunoDx is well-positioned to disrupt the NIPS market through the industry's first capillary blood based liquid biopsy platform that will empower millions of pregnant women and their physicians to monitor the health of their unborn children in the most accessible and cost-effective way."

With Juno Hazel™ NIPS, JunoDx is ushering in the next generation of non-invasive prenatal tests. The Company's NIPS solution simplifies sample collection and improves access to high quality genetic testing results without the high cost, long lead times, and phlebotomy requirements of traditional NIPS. Recent endorsements by professional medical societies have recognized the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as the most sensitive and specific screening test for common fetal aneuploidies for all pregnant women, which drastically expands the addressable market.

About Juno Diagnostics

Juno Diagnostics is a category defining health company bringing vital prenatal health information to patients by combining access, affordability and transparency. The Company's lead product, Juno Hazel™, is a non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS) solution that simplifies sample collection and improves access to high quality genetic testing results without the high cost, long lead times, and phlebotomy requirements of traditional NIPS.

For more information, visit www.junodx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

amy@juniper-point.com

858-366-3243

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/juno-diagnostics-announces-appointment-of-todd-whitson-as-evp-global-business-development-and-commercial-operations-301642599.html

SOURCE Juno Diagnostics