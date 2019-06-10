Jupai Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

SHANGHAI, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupai Holdings Limited ("Jupai" or the "Company") (NYSE: JP), a leading third-party wealth management service provider, focusing on distributing wealth management products and providing quality product advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

FIRST QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues in the first quarter of 2019 were RMB281.0 million (US$[1]41.9 million), a decrease of 35.1% from the corresponding period in 2018.

(RMB '000, except percentages) Q1 2018

Q1 2018 %

Q1 2019

Q1 2019 %

YoY Change % One-time commissions 276,435

63.8%

58,630

20.9%

-78.8% Recurring management fees 122,908

28.4%

192,221

68.4%

56.4% Recurring service fees 15,058

3.5%

16,291

5.8%

8.2% Other service fees 18,816

4.3%

13,904

4.9%

-26.1% Total net revenues 433,217

100.0%

281,046

100.0%

-35.1%

Loss from operations in the first quarter of 2019 was RMB11.8 million ( US$1.8 million ), compared to income from operations of RMB152.5 million from the corresponding period in 2018.

in the first quarter of 2019 was ( ), compared to income from operations of from the corresponding period in 2018. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the first quarter of 2019 was RMB25.6 million ( US$3.8 million ), compared to net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB115.9 million from the corresponding period in 2018.

in the first quarter of 2019 was ( ), compared to net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of from the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP[2] net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the first quarter of 2019 was RMB22.6 million ( US$3.4 million ), compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB126.1 million from the corresponding period in 2018.

FIRST QUARTER 2019 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Total number of active clients [3] during the first quarter of 2019 was 1,279.

during the first quarter of 2019 was 1,279. The aggregate value of wealth management products distributedby the Company during the first quarter of 2019 was RMB2.8 billion ( US$0.4 billion ), a 74.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.

Wealth management products distributed by the Company - breakdown by product type

Three months ended

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2019 Product type (RMB in millions, except percentages) Fixed income products 3,933 36%

1,907 68% Private equity products 6,043 56%

586 21% Secondary market equity fund products 691 6%

52 2% Other products 231 2%

238 9% All products 10,898 100%

2,783 100%

Jupai's coverage network as of March 31, 2019 included 65 client centers covering 47 cities, as compared to 73 client centers covering 48 cities as of March 31, 2018 .

as of included 65 client centers covering 47 cities, as compared to 73 client centers covering 48 cities as of . Total assets under management[4] as of March 31, 2019 were RMB53.0 billion ( US$7.9 billion ), a 2.8% decrease from March 31, 2018 .

Assets under management – breakdown by product type

As of

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2019 Product type (RMB in millions, except percentages) Fixed income products 27,385 51%

18,055 34% Private equity products 24,098 44%

32,239 61% Secondary market equity fund products 2,246 4%

1,601 3% Other products 772 1%

1,079 2% All products 54,501 100%

52,974 100%

[1] The U.S. dollars (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (US$) in this press release is based on the noon buying rate on March 29, 2019, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, which was RMB 6.7112 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the Renminbi amounts. [2] Jupai's non-GAAP financial measures are derived from adjusting the corresponding GAAP financial measures by excluding the effects of share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets resulted from business acquisitions. [3] "Active clients" for a given period refers to clients who purchase wealth management products distributed by Jupai at least once during that given period. [4] "Assets under management" or "AUM" of Jupai refers to the amount of capital contributions made by investors to the funds managed by the Company, for which the Company is entitled to receive management fees. The amount of AUM of Jupai is recorded and carried based on the historical cost of the contributed assets instead of fair market value of assets for almost all AUM of Jupai. For assets denominated in currencies other than Renminbi, the AUM are translated into Renminbi upon their contribution, without interim value adjustments solely due to changes in foreign exchange rates. As a result, Jupai's management fees for almost all its AUM are calculated based on the historical cost balance of the AUM.

"Jupai's first quarter 2019 operating results remained under pressure," said Mr. Jianda Ni, Jupai's chairman of the board and chief executive officer. "In addition to fewer working days resulting from the Chinese New Year holiday, weaker than expected investor confidence amid the unsettled US-China trade conflict contributed to the headwinds we faced in the quarter. As a result, our total net revenue for the first quarter of 2019 declined by 35.1% year-over-year to RMB281.0 million. Our total assets under management as of March 31, 2019 was RMB53.0 billion, a 2.8% decrease from one year ago."

"Given the macro-economic uncertainties, we believe investor confidence will return gradually beginning in late 2019. Amid the prolonged market downturn, Jupai will remain dedicated to executing on our three strategies to optimize our business. Firstly, we will look to grow our real estate equity products more proactively. We believe that real estate is an asset class with relatively lower investment risk compared to other categories such as consumer credit or supply chain management products. The rising funding costs and current volatility in the real estate industry should continue to provide an excellent entry point for investors to gain exposure to equity securities from leading real estate companies. Given Jupai's abundant real estate industry experience, we are well positioned to identify the highest quality real estate projects for our investors. Secondly, we will continue enhancing our risk control system. We believe risk management capability is one of the most critical aspects of wealth management products and the key to enhancing investor confidence. Over the past several years, we have improved our risk control systems across our entire product life cycle, and in the months ahead we will further strengthen our quality standards for project counterparties. Thirdly, we target to achieve incremental growth from our overseas business, including development of overseas insurance products and collaboration with leading international financial institutions to meet the rising demand for global asset allocation from our customers. With these strategies in place, we are confident that Jupai will be well-positioned to seize opportunities as the market recovers."

Ms. Min Liu, Jupai's chief financial officer, said, "In light of the challenging environment, Jupai has implemented various cost control measures, including downsizing our workforce, adjusting our incentive systems, optimizing our coverage network and streamlining our business SOP to improve our operating efficiency and profitability. As we foresee an increase in operating expenses over the near-term related to personnel optimization, we expect to realize more positive effects from our cost control measures towards the end of this year."

FIRST QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2019 were RMB281.0 million (US$41.9 million), a 35.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to decreases in both one-time commissions and other service fees.

Net revenues from one-time commissions for the first quarter of 2019 were RMB58.6 million ( US$8.7 million ), a 78.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily as a result of a decrease in the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company.

for the first quarter of 2019 were ( ), a 78.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily as a result of a decrease in the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company. Net revenues from recurring management fees for the first quarter of 2019 were RMB192.2 million ( US$28.6 million ), a 56.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to an increase of carried interest recognized in this period. RMB127.4 million ( US$19.0 million ) and RMB20.7 million carried interest were recognized as part of Jupai's recurring management fees in the first quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

for the first quarter of 2019 were ( ), a 56.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to an increase of carried interest recognized in this period. ( ) and carried interest were recognized as part of Jupai's recurring management fees in the first quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Net revenues from recurring service fees for the first quarter of 2019 were RMB16.3 million ( US$2.4 million ), an 8.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily because the Company provided ongoing services to more product suppliers. The Company recognized no variable performance fees in the first quarter of both 2019 and 2018.

for the first quarter of 2019 were ( ), an 8.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily because the Company provided ongoing services to more product suppliers. The Company recognized no variable performance fees in the first quarter of both 2019 and 2018. Net revenues from other service fees for the first quarter of 2019 were RMB13.9 million ( US$2.1 million ), a 26.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in sub-advisory fees collected from other companies.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were RMB292.9 million (US$43.6 million), a 4.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.

Cost of revenues for the first quarter of 2019 was RMB175.9 million ( US$26.2 million ), a 34.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to the increase in incentives to wealth management advisors and client managers.

for the first quarter of 2019 was ( ), a 34.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to the increase in incentives to wealth management advisors and client managers. Selling expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were RMB54.2 million ( US$8.1 million ), a 36.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to the decrease in marketing and promotion expenses as a result of cost control.

for the first quarter of 2019 were ( ), a 36.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to the decrease in marketing and promotion expenses as a result of cost control. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were RMB62.8 million ( US$9.4 million ), a 3.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, mainly due to the decrease in bonus offset by the increase in doubtful accounts.

for the first quarter of 2019 were ( ), a 3.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, mainly due to the decrease in bonus offset by the increase in doubtful accounts. Other operating income (government subsidies) received by the Company was nil and RMB0.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Government subsidies were recorded when received, with their availability and amount dependent upon government administrative policies.

Operating margin for the first quarter of 2019 was -4.2%, compared to 35.2% for the corresponding period in 2018.

Income tax expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were RMB15.2 million (US$2.3 million), a 61.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in taxable income.

Net Income

- Net Income

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2019 was RMB25.6 million ( US$3.8 million ), compared to net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB115.9 million from the corresponding period in 2018.

for the first quarter of 2019 was ( ), compared to net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of from the corresponding period in 2018. Net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2019 was -9.1%, compared to 26.7% for the corresponding period in 2018.

for the first quarter of 2019 was -9.1%, compared to 26.7% for the corresponding period in 2018. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per basic and diluted American depositary share ("ADS") for the first quarter of 2019 were RMB0.76 (US$0.11) and RMB0.76 (US$0.11) , respectively, as compared to net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per basic and diluted ADS of RMB3.50 and RMB3.30 , respectively, for the corresponding period in 2018.

- Non-GAAP Net Income

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2019 was RMB22.6 million ( US$3.4 million ), compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB126.1 million from the corresponding period in 2018.

for the first quarter of 2019 was ( ), compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of from the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2019 was -8.1%, as compared to 29.1% for the corresponding period in 2018.

for the first quarter of 2019 was -8.1%, as compared to 29.1% for the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS for the first quarter of 2019 was RMB0.67 (US$0.10) , as compared to net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS of RMB3.59 for the corresponding period in 2018.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2019, the Company had RMB1,066.4 million (US$158.9 million) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared to RMB1,302.6 million as of December 31, 2018.

Net cash provided by operating activities during the first quarter of 2019 was RMB3.4 million (US$0.5 million).

Net cash used in investing activities during the first quarter of 2019 was RMB239.6 million (US$35.7million).

Net cash provided by financing activities during the first quarter of 2019 was RMB29.6 thousand (US$4.4 thousand).

DISCUSSION OF RECENTLY ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARD

Starting from January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842), which supersedes the lease accounting guidance under Topic 840, and generally requires lessees to recognize operating and financing lease liabilities and corresponding right-of-use ("ROU") assets on the balance sheet and to provide enhanced disclosures surrounding the amount, timing and uncertainty of cash flows arising from leasing arrangements. The Company adopted the new guidance using the modified retrospective transition approach by applying the new standard to all leases existing at the date of initial application and not restating comparative periods. The most significant impact was the recognition of ROU assets and lease liabilities for operating leases. The Company also elected the package of practical expedients, which among other things, does not require reassessment of lease classification.

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measures as set forth in the table captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" below.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company may be prepared differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed non-GAAP net income results reflecting adjustments to exclude the impacts of share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition, to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shares per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management. Pursuant to U.S. GAAP, the Company recognized significant amounts of expenses for the restricted shares and share options and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition. The Company utilized the non-GAAP financial results to make financial results comparable period to period and to better understand its historical business operations.

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In RMB, except for USD data)



As of

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2018

2019

2019

RMB

RMB

USD Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 1,298,565,042

1,062,394,706

158,301,750 Restricted cash 4,000,000

4,000,000

596,019 Short-term investments 4,723,612

4,723,612

703,840 Accounts receivable 39,633,035

22,615,590

3,369,828 Other receivables 20,493,145

23,006,380

3,428,058 Amounts due from related parties 199,331,694

168,291,382

25,076,198 Other current assets 15,320,791

5,268,329

785,006 Total current assets 1,582,067,319

1,290,299,999

192,260,699 Long-term investments 58,950,000

58,950,000

8,783,824 Investment in affiliates 67,262,431

115,716,539

17,242,302 Amounts due from related parties — non-current 48,626,353

34,050,099

5,073,623 Property and equipment, net 36,267,042

33,334,305

4,966,966 Intangible assets, net 58,124,608

56,719,805

8,451,515 Goodwill 297,031

290,794

43,330 Other non-current assets 27,914,021

228,138,796

33,993,741 Right-of-use assets -

139,583,222

20,798,549 Deferred tax assets 100,985,228

100,985,228

15,047,268 Total Assets 1,980,494,033

2,058,068,787

306,661,817











Liabilities and Equity









Current liabilities:









Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 116,653,658

83,416,213

12,429,404 Income tax payable 227,537,993

237,881,264

35,445,414 Other tax payable 43,009,523

67,099,293

9,998,107 Amounts due to related parties — current 31,105,111

29,970,401

4,465,729 Deferred revenue from related parties 111,720,785

95,671,037

14,255,429 Deferred revenue 18,949,097

19,918,462

2,967,943 Other current liabilities 39,929,945

90,952,568

13,552,355 Total current liabilities 588,906,112

624,909,238

93,114,381 Deferred revenue — non-current from related parties 22,096,306

15,408,014

2,295,866 Deferred revenue — non-current 2,144,593

1,109,522

165,324 Operating Lease Liabilities — non-current -

75,535,206

11,255,097 Deferred tax liabilities 198,187

-

- Total Liabilities 613,345,198

716,961,980

106,830,668 Equity 1,367,148,835

1,341,106,807

199,831,149 Total Liabilities and Total Shareholders' Equity 1,980,494,033

2,058,068,787

306,661,817

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB, except for USD data and ADS data)



Three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2018

2019

2019

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues









Third party revenues 59,676,498

76,387,330

11,382,067 Related party revenues 374,736,600

205,826,865

30,669,160 Total revenues 434,413,098

282,214,195

42,051,227 Taxes and surcharges (1,196,313)

(1,167,813)

(174,010) Net revenues 433,216,785

281,046,382

41,877,217











Operating costs and expenses:









Cost of revenues (130,457,483)

(175,877,670)

(26,206,590) Selling expenses (85,353,592)

(54,239,469)

(8,081,933) General and administrative expenses (65,030,185)

(62,759,846)

(9,351,509) Other operating income — government subsidies 141,000

-

- Total operating cost and expenses (280,700,260)

(292,876,985)

(43,640,032) Income (loss) from operations 152,516,525

(11,830,603)

(1,762,815)











Interest income 1,146,048

1,469,415

218,950 Investment income 1,128,859

1,844,495

274,838 Other income 1,108,872

2,070,292

308,483 Total other income 3,383,779

5,384,202

802,271 Income (loss) before taxes and income from equity in affiliates 155,900,304

(6,446,401)

(960,544) Income tax expense (39,116,248)

(15,194,152)

(2,263,999) Loss from equity in affiliates (1,186,518)

(1,995,730)

(297,373) Net income (loss) 115,597,538

(23,636,283)

(3,521,916) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 280,047

(1,956,073)

(291,464) Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 115,877,585

(25,592,356)

(3,813,380)











Net income (loss) per ADS:









Basic 3.50

(0.76)

(0.11) Diluted 3.30

(0.76)

(0.11) Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation:









Basic 33,122,636

33,594,914

33,594,914 Diluted 35,102,133

33,594,914

33,594,914

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (In RMB, except for USD data)



Three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2018

2019

2019

RMB

RMB

USD Net income (loss) 115,597,538

(23,636,283)

(3,521,916) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:









Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment (21,419,060)

(4,498,736)

(670,333) Other comprehensive income (loss) (21,419,060)

(4,498,736)

(670,333) Comprehensive income (loss) 94,178,478

(28,135,019)

(4,192,249) Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling

interests (280,047)

1,530,331

228,026 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 94,458,525

(29,665,350)

(4,420,275)

Jupai Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for ADS data and percentages)



Three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

2018

2019

RMB

RMB Net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders 26.7%

-9.1% Adjusted net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) 29.1%

-8.1%







Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 115,877,585

(25,592,356) Adjustment for share-based compensation (net of tax effect of nil for both three months

ended Mar 31, 2018 and 2019) 6,912,879

2,368,040 Adjustment for amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition (net of tax effect of

RMB1,110,809 and RMB196,316 for three months ended Mar 31, 2018 and 2019,

respectively) 3,332,428

588,954 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) 126,122,892

(22,635,362)







Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS, diluted 3.30

(0.76) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS, diluted (non-GAAP) 3.59

(0.67)







Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation:





Diluted 35,102,133

33,594,914

