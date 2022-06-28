Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.06.2022 08:28:46

Jupiter Fund Management CEO Andrew Formica Plans To Retire

(RTTNews) - Jupiter Fund Management plc. (JUP.L) said Tuesday that Andrew Formica plans to retire from his role as Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of the company with effect from 1 October 2022.

He will be succeeded by Matthew Beesley, the Group's Chief Investment Officer, who will take up the role of CEO with effect from that time, subject to customary regulatory approvals. He will be appointed to the Board of the Company and promoted to Deputy CEO with immediate effect. Matthew will retain his global Chief Investment Officer responsibilities during the transition.

Matthew Beesley joined Jupiter in January 2022, as Chief Investment Officer. Before joining Jupiter, He was the Chief Investment Officer of Artemis Investment Management. He previously served as the Head of Investments and Head of Equities at GAM Investments and as Head of Global Equities at Henderson Global Investors. Prior to this, Matthew held a number of global equity portfolio manager roles.

