29.07.2022 09:13:09
Jupiter Fund Management H1 Profit, AuM Down, Maintains Dividend; Stock Dips
(RTTNews) - Jupiter Fund Management plc (JUP.L) on Friday reported that its first-half profit before tax declined to 18.8 million pounds from last year's 57.0 million pounds.
Earnings per share were 2.6 pence, down from 8.7 pence a year ago.
Underlying profit before tax was 29.7 million pounds, compared to prior year's 78.2 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share declined to 4.2 pence from last year's 11.5 pence.
Underlying profit before tax excluding net performance fees was 53.9 million pounds, compared to 79.8 million pounds a year ago. Underlying earnings per share before performance fees fell to 7.8 pence from 11.7 pence a year ago.
Assets under management or AUM decreased 19 percent to 48.8 billion pounds from 60.5 billion pounds as of December 31, 2021, as a result of negative market-related movements, combined with net outflows.
Further, the the Board has maintained the interim dividend at 7.9 pence per share.
In London, Jupiter Fund Management shares were trading at 120.30 pence, down 6.38 percent.
