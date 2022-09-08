Jury Finds that Reynolds Vapor Company’s Vuse Alto Infringes Altria Patents

Altria Group, Inc. ("Altria”) (NYSE: MO) said today that a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina found that Reynolds Vapor Company’s ("Reynolds Vapor”) Vuse Alto e-vapor product infringed three patents owned by Altria Client Services. In deciding in favor of Altria, the jury awarded $95,233,292 in past damages through June 30, 2022. Post-trial proceedings will address ongoing damages through the expiration of Altria’s patents in 2035. At trial, Altria urged the jury to find a royalty rate of 5.25%, which the jury accepted in returning its award of past damages.

"Patents are at the core of innovation and we take very seriously protecting our intellectual property,” said Murray Garnick, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Altria. "We are pleased that the jury recognized the importance of Altria’s innovation and the value of its patent rights.”

At issue in this case were three patents awarded to Altria Client Services by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office based on filings dating back to April 2015. The jury found that Reynolds Vapor violated Altria’s patents covering the pod assembly used in Vuse Alto.

The case is Altria Client Services vs. Reynolds Vapor Company, et al.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006316/en/