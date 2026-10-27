|
27.10.2026 10:15:01
Just 10 Stocks Make Up Nearly 40% of the S&P 500. Here's an ETF That Can Help You Diversify.
An S&P 500 Index (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fund, such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO), is widely considered one of the easiest ways to build a diversified portfolio. However, there's a catch: Just 10 stocks account for nearly 40% of the index's value. That's up from only 17% in 2015 and is its highest level since the mid-1960s.
That concentration leaves investors increasingly dependent on a handful of technology giants to drive their returns. One way to reduce that risk without abandoning the S&P 500 is to add an ETF such as the Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHY), which offers exposure to a very different set of companies. Here's how it can be a great complement to a top ETF like VOO.
Image source: Getty Images.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlenflut: ATX schließt deutlich im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten klare Gewinne. Der US-Leitindex bewegte sich kaum. Asiens Börsen wiesen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.