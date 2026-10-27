Just 10 Stocks Make Up Nearly 40% of the S&P 500. Here's an ETF That Can Help You Diversify.

An S&P 500 Index (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fund, such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO), is widely considered one of the easiest ways to build a diversified portfolio. However, there's a catch: Just 10 stocks account for nearly 40% of the index's value. That's up from only 17% in 2015 and is its highest level since the mid-1960s.

That concentration leaves investors increasingly dependent on a handful of technology giants to drive their returns. One way to reduce that risk without abandoning the S&P 500 is to add an ETF such as the Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHY), which offers exposure to a very different set of companies. Here's how it can be a great complement to a top ETF like VOO.

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