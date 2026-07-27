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27.07.2026 16:50:00

Just 3 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks Remain Founder-Led. Should Investors Bet on Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, or Jensen Huang for the Long Term?

The group of stocks that have been dubbed the "Magnificent Seven" has a huge impact on the overall performance of the stock market. It was 2023 when Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett first pinned that phrase on tech sector giants Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Microsoft, and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and since then, they have grown to a combined market cap of $22 trillion. Collectively, they make up nearly one-third of the value of the S&P 500.But what many investors may be overlooking is that the leadership of these companies has changed. Titans such as Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates have moved on. In fact, only three of these companies currently have founders who are actively guiding their direction -- Jensen Huang at Nvidia, Mark Zuckerberg at Meta Platforms, and Elon Musk at Tesla.These three have very different visions for their companies, with unique strengths and risks. But is there one who is the best investment for the long term?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Founder 0,06 1,75% Founder
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 522,10 -0,27% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Tesla 271,25 -1,18% Tesla

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