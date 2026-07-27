Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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27.07.2026 16:50:00
Just 3 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks Remain Founder-Led. Should Investors Bet on Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, or Jensen Huang for the Long Term?
The group of stocks that have been dubbed the "Magnificent Seven" has a huge impact on the overall performance of the stock market. It was 2023 when Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett first pinned that phrase on tech sector giants Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Microsoft, and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and since then, they have grown to a combined market cap of $22 trillion. Collectively, they make up nearly one-third of the value of the S&P 500.But what many investors may be overlooking is that the leadership of these companies has changed. Titans such as Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates have moved on. In fact, only three of these companies currently have founders who are actively guiding their direction -- Jensen Huang at Nvidia, Mark Zuckerberg at Meta Platforms, and Elon Musk at Tesla.These three have very different visions for their companies, with unique strengths and risks. But is there one who is the best investment for the long term?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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22:19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank senkt Ziel für Tesla auf 420 Dollar - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
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26.07.26
|European start-up with SpaceX ambitions aims for a $2bn valuation (Financial Times)
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26.07.26
|The Exploration Company with SpaceX ambitions aiming for a $2bn valuation (Financial Times)
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24.07.26
|Nach Bilanz-Einbruch: Cathie Wood steigt bei Tesla-Aktie groß ein (finanzen.at)
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24.07.26
|Aktien von Tesla und SpaceX im Fokus: Kommt jetzt der Musk-Megakonzern? Analyst sieht Fusion fast als sicher (finanzen.at)
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23.07.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 liegt schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
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23.07.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
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23.07.26
|Tesla-Aktie knickt zweistellig ein: Erlöse gesteigert - Gewinnerwartungen verfehlt (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.07.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.07.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.07.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.07.26
|Tesla Halten
|DZ BANK
|13.07.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Founder
|0,06
|1,75%
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|522,10
|-0,27%
|Tesla
|271,25
|-1,18%
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