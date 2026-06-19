Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
19.06.2026 12:00:00
Just 4 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks Are Still More Valuable Than SpaceX. Could SpaceX Be a Better Buy Than All of Them?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has captured the imaginations of both institutional and retail investors. The growth stock soared 49% in its first three days as a public company. SpaceX closed June 16 with a market cap of $2.64 trillion, in a virtual tie with Amazon and ahead of Meta Platforms and Tesla. That leaves Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) as the four "Magnificent Seven" stocks still more valuable than SpaceX.Let's compare SpaceX to each of these mammoth Magnificent Seven stocks to see if it's a better buy now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!