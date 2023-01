Just as savings rates were being driven up, the brakes are on

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Many banks and building societies are rowing back on their best offers: so grab them while you canIt has been a long time since savers have been able to earn the rates they can now from banks and building societies. But will it last? In the space of a year, rates have gone from the doldrums to fairly decent – albeit still far behind inflation – as providers battle for business.But with the economy stabilising, many banks and building societies are rowing back on headline-grabbing offers – meaning consumers will have to act quickly to take advantage. Continue reading...