|
23.08.2024 15:00:00
Just Do It? This Billionaire Just Bought Nike Stock, Should You?
Billionaire Bill Ackman and his fund Pershing Square Capital were busy scooping up shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) in the second quarter. The hedge fund manager runs a very concentrated long portfolio, holding only nine stocks as of the end of the second quarter. Let's look at what may have attracted Ackman to the stock.Nike is an iconic brand whose swoosh logo is one of the most recognizable in the world. In the U.S., the company has about 97% aided brand awareness, while its products are well known around the globe.Nike has been able to forge a reputation as a leader in innovation and style in the sports apparel and footwear space over the years. The company is also a marketing machine. It has endorsement deals with some of the most popular athletes from around the world. It has also branched out to non-athletes with musicians and other celebrities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
16:04
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones beginnt Freitagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Nike-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Nike von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
22.08.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.at)
|
22.08.24
|Börse New York: So steht der Dow Jones am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
22.08.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones liegt am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
22.08.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones notiert zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones klettert letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones liegt am Mittwochnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)