Just Eat Takeaway.com FY21 Net Loss Widens, Revenue, GTV Climb; Sees GTV Growth In FY22

(RTTNews) - Online food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L, GRUB) Wednesday reported fiscal 2021 net loss after tax on an IFRS basis of 1.04 billion euros, wider than last year's loss of 151 million euros.

Revenue climbed to 4.50 billion euros from last year's 2.04 billion euros.

The Grubhub business was consolidated from 15 June 2021, and the Just Eat business was consolidated from 15 April 2020.

On a combined basis, as if the combination was completed on January 1, 2019, total Adjusted EBITDA was negative 350 million euros, compared to last year's positive 363 million euros.

Combined revenue climbed 33 percent to 5.33 billion euros from 3.99 billion euros a year ago.

Total orders grew 33 percent. Gross Transaction Value or GTV increased 31 percent to 28.18 billion euros from 21.45 billion euros last year.

Average Transaction Value dropped to 25.94 euros from 26.28 euros last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect GTV to grow by mid-teens percentage points year-on-year, and adjusted EBITDA margin improving to the range of minus 0.6 percent to minus 0.8 percent of GTV.

The company projects that in excess of 30 billion euros of GTV will be added over the next five years.

Long-term group adjusted EBITDA margin is expected in excess of 5 percent of GTV.

Further, in line with its announced plan to delist from Nasdaq to reduce costs and complexity, Just Eat Takeaway.com confirmed that the last trading day of its American Depositary Shares on Nasdaq is expected to be March 11.

Trading of its ADS on the OTC Markets via a sponsored Level 1 programme is expected to begin on March 14.