Just Eat Takeaway.com Posts Narrower Loss In H1; Sees Positive Adj. EBITDA In 2023

(RTTNews) - Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET.L) posted a first half pretax loss of 317 million euros compared to a loss of 3.54 billion euros, prior year. The Group recorded a net loss of 258 million euros, mainly driven by the non-cash amortisation of intangibles acquired through business combinations. Loss per share was 1.19 euros compared to a loss of 16.34 euros. Total adjusted EBITDA was 143 million euros, compared to a negative adjusted EBITDA of 134 million euros, prior year.

First half revenue declined to 2.59 billion euros from 2.78 billion euros, previous year. Total GTV was 13.22 billion euros, a decline of 6% in constant currency.

The company expects GTV change to be between a decline of 4% and an increase of 2% year-on-year in 2023, with a return to growth skewed towards the end of the year. The company also expects a positive adjusted EBITDA of approximately 275 million euros in 2023.

Just Eat Takeaway.com projects free cash flow before working capital to turn positive in mid-2024.

The long-term objectives for Just Eat Takeaway.com remain unchanged.

Also, the Management, together with its advisers, continues to actively explore the partial or full sale of Grubhub.

