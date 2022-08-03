Just Eat Takeaway.com Posts Wider H1 Loss; Confirms FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L, GRUB), an online food delivery company, Wednesday reported that its first-half loss was 3.48 billion euros, wider than last year's loss of 486 million euros.

The latest loss included a goodwill impairment of 3.0 billion euros related to the equity-funded acquisition of Grubhub in 2021.

The Loss excluding the impact of the impairment amounted to 500 million euros in the first half, compared to 486 million euros a year ago.

Revenue increased to 2.78 billion euros from last year's 1.77 billion euros. Total revenue on a combined basis increased 7 percent.

Total GTV on a combined basis was 14.19 billion euros, compared to 14.12 billion euros a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company continues to expect fiscal 2022 GTV to grow by mid-single digit year-on-year and adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of minus 0.5 percent to minus 0.7 percent of GTV.

The company also expects to reach positive Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2023, and the long-term objectives for the company also remain unchanged.

Separately, Just Eat Takeaway announced that its Supervisory Board will nominate Jörg Gerbig for reappointment to its Management Board as COO.

In May, the Company announced the withdrawal of the voting item to reappoint Gerbig as Management Board member from the agenda of the Annual General Meeting. At the time, the Company initiated an investigation into a formal complaint under the Company's Speak Up Policy.

The external expert investigation has now been concluded and based on the outcome Gerbig can continue in his position as COO.

