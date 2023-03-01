Just Eat Takeaway.com Reports Positive Adj. EBITDA In FY22; Revenue Up 4%

(RTTNews) - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) posted a full year loss before income tax of 5.77 billion euros compared to a loss of 1.05 billion euros, prior year. Loss per share was 26.51 euros compared to a loss of 5.61 euros. The Group noted that the loss for the period was mainly due to impairment losses of 4.6 billion euros on past equity funded acquisitions. Excluding the impact of impairments and the loss on the iFood stake, loss for the period was 792 million euros compared with 990 million euros in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly to 19 million euros positive in 2022 from minus 350 million euros in 2021.

Fiscal year revenue increased to 5.56 billion euros from 4.49 billion euros, last year. Order-driven revenue increased by 23% to 5.31 billion euros in 2022, mainly driven by the full 12 months of Grubhub revenue being included in 2022 compared with 6.5 months in 2021.

GTV in 2022 was 28.2 billion euros, stable compared with prior year, driven by a higher Average Transaction Value and positive FX movements, which offset lower Order volumes. Just Eat Takeaway.com processed 984 million orders from 90 million active consumers in 2022.

Staff costs increased by 41% to 1.26 billion euros in 2022 compared with 890 million euros in 2021.

For 2023, management continues to project: adjusted EBITDA of approximately 225 million euros. For long-term, the Management Board continues to expect: in excess of 30 billion euros of GTV to be added over the next 5 years; and long-term group adjusted EBITDA margin in excess of 5% of GTV.

"We expect a further improvement to adjusted EBITDA in 2023 and our ambition to create a highly profitable food delivery business is firmly on track," Jitse Groen, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway.com said.

