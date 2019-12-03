Just For Men® Control GX® Product Portfolio Receives The 2019 U.S. Nielsen Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the #1 men's hair and beard care brand, Just For Men®, received the 2019 U.S. Nielsen Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation Award for its Control GX product line. The annual Award recognizes select consumer packaged goods that have been proven successful in breaking through today's everchanging, crowded consumer landscape. Through innovation and meaningful impact, these products meet a gold standard in fulfilling consumers' needs.

For more than 30 years, Just For Men® has been on the forefront of men's grooming and grey hair care, developing high performance, easy-to-use products that leverage insights, breakthrough technology and innovation to meet consumer demand. Consumer research identified a white space for gradual grey reduction that is easy to use and easy to incorporate into mens' daily routines, which prompted Just For Men® to expand beyond its iconic hair color line. After eight years of research and development, the Control GX portfolio was introduced as the first-and-only line of shampoos and beard wash that gradually reduces greys in a way that seamlessly fits into their overall lifestyle. With the revolutionary Control GX technology, men are able to gradually reduce grey with each wash and achieve their desired level of grey coverage.

The Control GX portfolio has succeeded in bringing in new users to the category and has received an overwhelmingly positive response for delivering subtle, permanent and natural looking results with a variety of products that include:

Control GX Shampoo

Control GX 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner

Control GX Shampoo for Light Shades

Control GX Beard Wash

Control GX Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

"Just For Men® is honored that the Control GX® product portfolio has been named a Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation of the year," said Stuart Hendrickson, Marketing Director of Men's Hair Care at Combe Inc. "When working to create this triple-patented line, our mission was to design products that allow men to control the amount of grey coverage they desire, giving them the tools to achieve an easy and customizable personal grooming experience. We have seen positive results from our consumers, telling us firsthand how this product has made a lasting impact on the way that they approach their haircare routines. And for our retail partners, we have helped grow the overall category and bring in new users. Through research and thoughtful innovation, Just For Men® will continue to support men by creating products that our consumers want and need."

"Consumers encounter more than 30,000 new products every year, creating a fierce competition to capture the hearts and wallets of consumers," said Jenny Frazier, SVP of Nielsen BASES. "With this much new news in the marketplace there's never been a more important time for manufacturers to find breakthrough success. The Nielsen BASES top 25 Breakthrough Innovation list celebrates the absolute best of what marketers do to drive growth, and show us all what is possible when we pair a great idea with a great product and great activation."

Just For Men products and the Control GX portfolio is available at your favorite mass retailer, drug store or supermarket. For more information about the Control GX line please visit: justformen.com.

The complete list of winners selected to receive the 2019 U.S. Nielsen Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation Award can be found here.

About Combe Inc:

Combe Inc. is a manufacturer of "the world's most personal care products", including Just For Men® hair color, Vagisil® intimate health care products, Sea-Bond® oral care products, Brylcreem®, Aqua Velva®, Lectric Shave® men's grooming products, and Williams Mug® soap. Combe, a privately held multinational company, founded in 1949, is in its third generation of Combe family leadership. Combe's global headquarters is in White Plains, N.Y.

