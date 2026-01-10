Boeing Aktie

10.01.2026 11:05:00

Just in Time for 2026, Boeing Wins $12.8 Billion in 2 Big Defense Contracts

Dec. 31, 2025, is now in the history books. Why is this significant?For defense investors, it's not so much the ending of a calendar year that's important, but the ending of a fiscal quarter. Because every time a quarter ends, there's a mad dash at the Pentagon to shovel out a last few spadefuls of cash, in the form of big-ticket defense contracts. It's a race against the clock (or the calendar) to ensure every last cent of funds already approved by Congress goes to the programs that need funding.And for giant defense contractors like Boeing (NYSE: BA), it's a chance to cash in.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
