Just one week left to enter 2020 Golden Quill competition

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The deadline for The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania's 2020 Tri-State Golden Quill Awards for Excellence in Journalism, Media and Communications in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia is quickly approaching. Entries for the 56th competition that recognizes professional excellence in written, broadcast, photographic, video and digital journalism, and communications in Western Pennsylvania and neighboring counties in Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

All entries must have been published or broadcast between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019, to be eligible.

Entries to the Golden Quill Awards are submitted using a Web-based program at www.betterbnc.com, and payment will be online only. Rules and instructions for submission for the awards -- open to all news professionals in 29 counties of Western Pennsylvania; Ohio counties of Belmont, Columbiana, Jefferson, Mahoning and Trumbull; and West Virginia counties of Brooke, Cabell, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston and Wetzel -- can be downloaded from The Press Club's website at http://www.westernpapressclub.org or received in hard copy by contacting The Press Club at 412-281-7778 or by sending email to pressclubwpa@yahoo.com.

Winners of the Golden Quills will be announced during the awards ceremony on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania is an organization of journalists and other communications professionals from a 29-county area of Western Pennsylvania. It sponsors forums on current events and educational programs, supports the Urban Journalism Workshop operated by the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation and presents the annual Golden Quill awards contest and ceremony, honoring the best of journalism in Western Pennsylvania and also nearby counties in Ohio and West Virginia. Membership in the Press Club includes discounts on fees for programs and Golden Quill entries, use of dining facilities at the Engineers Building, Downtown, and access to the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., and 15 other press clubs around the country. For a membership application, email contact information to: pressclubwpa@yahoo.com or download an application from http://www.westernpapressclub.org. Payment for membership can be made online.

