29.06.2022 21:04:00

Just Released: How Emerging Technology Is Reshaping Real Estate and the Way You Do Business

NORWALK, Conn., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia, the leading independent source for real estate news and information, is pleased to announce the release of RISMedia's 2022 Emerging Tech in Real Estate Report.

Uncover expert insights from a stable of trusted, tech-savvy real estate industry professionals.

From virtual reality to machine learning, this report investigates the multitude of tools, platforms and trends that are disrupting real estate as we know it.

This comprehensive report will explore everything real estate professionals should know about the technology around them and what to expect as it continues to evolve. Uncover expert insights from a stable of trusted, tech-savvy industry professionals.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI): Where it's at and where it's headed
  • Blockchain/Crypto: Preparing for the future
  • Virtual Reality (VR) and the Metaverse: Are open houses antiquated?
  • Advances in CRM platforms: Streamlining productivity and personalization

"Arguably, now more than ever, real estate practitioners should embrace technology not only to gain an edge over the growing number of practitioners, but also to help homebuyers and homesellers through anticipated and unanticipated market conditions," 
-       Kia Nejatian, Executive Director, NAR REACH

About RISMedia

RISMedia, founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston is the residential real estate industry's definitive source for news and information for real estate's most profitable and productive professionals. For over 40 years, RISMedia has provided the industry with news, strategies and trends, and premier educational and networking events.

For more information, visit www.rismedia.com.

Media contact:
Caysey Welton 
cwelton@rismedia.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/just-released-how-emerging-technology-is-reshaping-real-estate-and-the-way-you-do-business-301578246.html

SOURCE RISMedia

