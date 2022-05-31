Just Released: RISMedia's 2022 Contract and Commission Study

NORWALK, Conn., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia, the leading independent source for real estate news and information, is pleased to announce the release of RISMedia's 2022 Contract and Commission Study.

This report is one that every real estate professional needs, regardless of which side of the commision split they fall on.

Agents, do you know what you're worth and are you negotiating enough to get it?

Brokers, are you offering your agents enough to recruit and retain them?

READ REPORT

Aiming to demystify the complexities of agent contracts and commissions, RISMedia goes "all in'' on one of real estate's most taboo subjects. The findings are unlike anything currently available to residential real estate professionals.

Key Takeaways Include:

Empowering Agents: Know and Leverage Your Worth

Educating Brokers: Retain Your Team and Learn What Agents Value Most

Fee Structures, Referral Rates, Commission Splits and More

Don't leave money on the table. This information is your currency!

READ REPORT

To read this report, you must be a member of RISMedia's Premier. RISMedia's Premier offers the exclusive information and insights necessary for real estate professionals to achieve unparalleled success, including investigative journalism, business development strategies, exclusive research and monthly in-depth reports like this one. Gain a deeper understanding of complex industry trends through practical breakdowns and actionable takeaways with RISMedia's Premier Reports.

For more information, visit www.rismedia.com/premier .

About RISMedia

RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston as the residential real estate industry's definitive source for news and information for real estate's most profitable and productive professionals. For over 40 years, RISMedia has provided the industry with news, strategies and trends, and premier educational and networking events.

For more information, please visit www.rismedia.com.

Media contact:

Caysey Welton

cwelton@rismedia.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/just-released-rismedias-2022-contract-and-commission-study-301558298.html

SOURCE RISMedia