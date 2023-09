Just Started Investing? Here's 1 Solid Company to Buy With $200

Stock investing is a proven vehicle for maintaining and growing wealth. At a time when inflation is unnecessarily high, stocks could be an even more useful tool to profit even when prices are higher.While stocks offer significant advantages, they also come with risks, including the potential for capital loss. Investors should stick to proven strategies, such as buying and holding well-established and stable companies for the long term.This article will look at one of these solid companies that beginners can consider with as little as $200: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel