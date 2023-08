Just Started Investing? Here's One Solid Stock to Buy With $2,000

For a long time, people have used stock investing to grow their money to prepare for major expenses such as retirement or sending their children to college.While buying a stock online is now as easy as placing an order for lunch on Uber Eats, buying the right stock is much trickier. Still, done correctly, a small investment of say $2000 can grow into a huge sum over a period of time. So to get started, it's best for beginners to stick to a well-proven method: Buy good companies with bright prospects and hold them over the long term.One company that can be a good start for new investors is Chinese technology giant Tencent (OTC: TCEHY).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel