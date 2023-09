Justice Dept. is Out to Prove Google Has a Search Monopoly

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.What's it cost to maintain a monopoly? According to the Department of Justice , about $10 billion a year.That's how much Google, the DoJ alleges, spends yearly to hold onto its status as the world's most-used search engine. In opening statements Tuesday kick-starting a 10-week trial, the DoJ argued these outlays are exactly what makes Google's search engine dominance an illegally maintained monopoly.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel