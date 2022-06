Juul Ban: Here's What Altria Investors Need to Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Food and Drug Administration recently announced a ban, blocking electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs from selling its products in the United States. The decision could mark a painful end to the disastrous saga for Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which bought a 35% stake in Juul for $12.8 billion in late 2018.Altria's stock responded to the move by dropping near its 52-week low, but the ban of Juul isn't necessarily the blow to Altria the market is acting like it is. Here's why the company should be just fine and why the dip could be a buying opportunity for dividend investors.