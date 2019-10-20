Juvenile Bipolar Research Foundation Hires Executive Director

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JBRF is excited to announce the appointment of Elizabeth Errico as the organization's executive director. Ms. Errico moves into the role from her former position as a board member and the director of education. Ms. Errico joins the staff of JBRF as the organization begins a bold new educational initiative designed to promote understanding of the diagnosis Thermoregulatory Fear of Harm Mood Disorder, and its successful treatment options."This is an exciting time at the JBRF," Ms. Errico explains, "After years of doing groundbreaking research we're developing important programs to share this research with the psychiatric and mental health community, as well as the world at large."

This new programming will educate patients and their families about the disorder and its newly identified successful treatment options. "For too long families have been suffering without knowing that there is a new diagnosis and treatment that can help them get their lives back," Ms. Errico said.

Educational programs also include a project to reach mental health professionals, prescribers, and professionals who work closely with children on recognizing the symptoms of Thermoregulatory Fear of Harm Mood Disorder, how to diagnose it accurately, and on the medication identified that successfully treats it. "For children and adolescents with FOH, accurate diagnosis of FOH and treatment… can be transformational," says Dr. Papolos, Director of Research, "I believe there are many, many more children out there who can benefit."

Juvenile Bipolar Research Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children, and their families, living with bipolar disorder through research, education, and treatment.

If you would like more information, please contact JBRF at 914-468-1297 or acallen@jbrf.org. Visit our website at http://www.jbrf.org

SOURCE Juvenile Bipolar Research Foundation, Inc